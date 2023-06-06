Shop
© Gyn9038/Getty Images
North of Myanmar and Laos, Xishuangbanna (西双版纳, Xīshuāngbǎnnà) is the Chinese approximation of the original Thai name of Sip Sawng Panna (12 Rice-Growing Districts). Better known as Bǎnnà, the area has become China’s mini-Thailand, attracting tourists looking for sunshine, water-splashing festivals and jungle treks. Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, as it is known officially, is subdivided into the three counties of Jinghong, Menghai and Mengla.
Surrounded by bamboo stands and rubber plantations, this pagoda dates back to 1204 and is Damenglong’s premier attraction. According to legend, the pagoda…
On the outskirts of the village of Jingzhen (景真, Jǐngzhēn), about 14km west of Menghai, is the Octagonal Pavilion, first built in 1701. The original…
This was once the part of Menghan that everyone in this region came to experience, primarily for its classic temples and Dai families hosting visitors in…
Lovely tropical gardens – the largest botanic gardens in all China – with many rare plant species and decent English and Latin signage. Don't miss the…
Just above the centre of town is a Dai monastery with a steep path beside it leading up to the Black Pagoda – you’ll notice it when entering Damenglong…
Tropical Flower & Plants Garden
This terrific botanic garden, found west of the town centre, is one of Jinghong’s better attractions. Admission gets you into a series of gardens where…
Best Things to Do
Here are the best things to do in Xishuangbanna prefecture, Southwest China's hub for travelers looking for a longer overland journey in Southeast Asia.Read article
Jan 10, 2022 • 6 min read
