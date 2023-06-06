Xishuangbanna Region

Beautiful buildings in ancient temples in Xishuangbanna, Yunnan, China.

© Gyn9038/Getty Images

Overview

North of Myanmar and Laos, Xishuangbanna (西双版纳, Xīshuāngbǎnnà) is the Chinese approximation of the original Thai name of Sip Sawng Panna (12 Rice-Growing Districts). Better known as Bǎnnà, the area has become China’s mini-Thailand, attracting tourists looking for sunshine, water-splashing festivals and jungle treks. Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, as it is known officially, is subdivided into the three counties of Jinghong, Menghai and Mengla.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • White Bamboo Shoot Pagoda

    White Bamboo Shoot Pagoda

    Xishuangbanna Region

    Surrounded by bamboo stands and rubber plantations, this pagoda dates back to 1204 and is Damenglong’s premier attraction. According to legend, the pagoda…

  • Octagonal Pavilion

    Octagonal Pavilion

    Xishuangbanna Region

    On the outskirts of the village of Jingzhen (景真, Jǐngzhēn), about 14km west of Menghai, is the Octagonal Pavilion, first built in 1701. The original…

  • Dai Minority Park

    Dai Minority Park

    Xishuangbanna Region

    This was once the part of Menghan that everyone in this region came to experience, primarily for its classic temples and Dai families hosting visitors in…

  • Tropical Botanical Garden

    Tropical Botanical Garden

    Xishuangbanna Region

    Lovely tropical gardens – the largest botanic gardens in all China – with many rare plant species and decent English and Latin signage. Don't miss the…

  • Black Pagoda

    Black Pagoda

    Xishuangbanna Region

    Just above the centre of town is a Dai monastery with a steep path beside it leading up to the Black Pagoda – you’ll notice it when entering Damenglong…

  • Tropical Flower & Plants Garden

    Tropical Flower & Plants Garden

    Xishuangbanna Region

    This terrific botanic garden, found west of the town centre, is one of Jinghong’s better attractions. Admission gets you into a series of gardens where…

Best Things to Do

Here are the best things to do in Xishuangbanna prefecture, Southwest China's hub for travelers looking for a longer overland journey in Southeast Asia.

Articles

Latest stories from Xishuangbanna Region

The annual Water Splashing Festival of the Dai ethnic minority falls during the New Year celebrations of the Dai Calendar. It is the most important festival observed by the Dai ethnic people of Xishuangbanna Prefecture. It involves three days of celebrations that include sincere, yet light-hearted religious rituals that invariably end in merrymaking, where everyone ends up getting splashed, sprayed or doused with water.

Activities

The 15 best things to do in Xishuangbanna: food and culture in China's little corner of Southeast Asia

Jan 10, 2022 • 6 min read

