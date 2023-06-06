Qinghai

Big, bold and beautifully barren, Qinghai (青海, Qīnghǎi), larger than any country in the EU, occupies a vast swath of the northeastern chunk of the Tibetan Plateau. As far as Tibetans are concerned, this is Amdo, one of old Tibet’s three traditional provinces. Much of what you’ll experience here will feel more Tibetan than Chinese; there are monasteries galore, yaks scattered across the hills by the thousands and nomads camped out across high-altitude grasslands.

  • Guide National Geological Park

    Guide National Geological Park

    Qinghai

    In the stunning multicoloured clay scenery of Danxia Canyon (丹霞峡谷, Dānxiá Xiágǔ), this geopark offers walking trails in among red and orange hills that…

  • Kanbula National Forest Park

    Kanbula National Forest Park

    Qinghai

    The desert scenery outside of Tongren comes to a pinnacle in this national park where flaming-red mountains meet the turquoise waters of a reservoir…

  • China Fortune Wheel

    China Fortune Wheel

    Qinghai

    This enormous, gold-plated Tibetan prayer wheel is turned with the aid of rushing water from the Yellow River. The prayer wheel is 27m tall, 10m in…

  • Jyekundo Dondrubling Monastery

    Jyekundo Dondrubling Monastery

    Qinghai

    First built in 1398, the Jyekundo Dondrubling Monastery suffered heavy damage from the 2010 earthquake (the main prayer hall was completely destroyed and…

  • Yushu Museum

    Yushu Museum

    Qinghai

    This huge and excellent museum is a must-see to put some of the region's history and culture into perspective, including informative and well-presented…

  • Close-up view of Mount Amnye Machen and its 6282m peak of Machen Kangri, Amdo Tibet Region’s most sacred snow mountain. It's located in Qinghai Province, China. ; Shutterstock ID 2033099978; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Mt Amnye Machen

    Qinghai

    The 6282m peak of Machen Kangri, or Mt Amnye Machen, is Amdo’s most sacred mountain – it’s eastern Tibet’s equivalent to Mt Kailash in western Tibet…

  • Erlangjian Scenic Area

    Erlangjian Scenic Area

    Qinghai

    The closest Qinghai Lake tourist spot to Xining, this site 150km west of town consists of a Chinese-style sightseeing village backing on to the shores of…

  • Princess Wencheng Temple

    Princess Wencheng Temple

    Qinghai

    Dedicated to the Tang dynasty Chinese Princess Wencheng, who was instrumental in converting her husband and Tibetan king, Songtsen Gampo, to Buddhism in…

The Qinghai-Tibet Railway passes some of the most stunning high-mountains in the world © View Stock / Getty

Luxury

Railway to heaven: a trip on the Qinghai-Tibet train

Sep 28, 2017 • 5 min read

