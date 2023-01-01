Sankt Nicolai Kirke

Honouring the patron saint of mariners, this powerful brick church features a 14th-century tower. In 1450 a little window-like brick projection (called Lygten) was added to the tower's upper eastern end to hang a burning lantern for guiding ships into harbour. It was from the top of this tower that Christian IV kept watch on his naval fleet as it successfully defended the town from Swedish invaders during the Battle of Køge Bay.

In July and early August visitors can climb the tower for similar, hopefully battle-free, views. Within the church other notable features include the ornately gilded 17th-century altar and multistage pulpit, plus the crest-emblazoned wooden gallery that raised Køge’s nobility above the hoi polloi.