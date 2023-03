This climbable, 27m-tall lighthouse was built in 1878. Beside it, a small gallery has changing exhibitions and a room full of stuffed local birds. But the main attraction is that the car park is free and the 1.3km clifftop walk from here to Højerup is a delight.

For ornithologists, the walk is particularly interesting in spring and autumn when cranes and other migratory birds are in evidence.