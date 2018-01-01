Located at Jutland's northern tip where the Baltic meets the North Sea, Skagen (pronounced 'skain') features a rich art heritage, fresh seafood, photogenic neighbourhoods and classic character that combine to create a delicious slice of Denmark.

Read More

In the mid-19th century, artists flocked here, charmed by the radiant light’s impact on the ruggedly beautiful landscape. Now tourists come in droves, drawn by an intoxicating combination of the busy working harbour, long sandy beaches and buzzing holiday atmosphere. The town gets packed in summer but maintains its charm, especially in the intimate, older neighbourhoods filled with distinctive yellow houses framed by white-picket fences and red-tiled roofs.

Catering to the tourist influx are numerous museums, art galleries, bike-rental outlets, icecreameries and harbourside restaurants. Come and see why half the Danish population lights up whenever the town’s name is mentioned.

Read Less