In the mid-19th century, artists flocked here, charmed by the radiant light’s impact on the ruggedly beautiful landscape. Now tourists come in droves, drawn by an intoxicating combination of the busy working harbour, long sandy beaches and buzzing holiday atmosphere. The town gets packed in summer but maintains its charm, especially in the intimate, older neighbourhoods filled with distinctive yellow houses framed by white-picket fences and red-tiled roofs.
Catering to the tourist influx are numerous museums, art galleries, bike-rental outlets, icecreameries and harbourside restaurants. Come and see why half the Danish population lights up whenever the town’s name is mentioned.
