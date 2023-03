On the way up Žižkov Hill you will find this grim-looking barracks of a museum, with a rusting T34 tank parked outside. It's for military enthusiasts only, with exhibits on the history of the Czechoslovak Army and resistance movement from 1918 to 1945, including a small display of personal effects of one of the paratroopers who took part in the 1942 assassination of Reichsprotektor Reinhard Heydrich.