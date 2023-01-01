Prague Main Train Station

What, a railway station as a tourist attraction? Perhaps not all of it, but it's certainly worth heading to the top floor for a look at the newly renovated splendour of the original art-nouveau entrance hall, designed by Josef Fanta and built between 1901 and 1909.

The domed interior is adorned with a mosaic of two nubile ladies, the Latin inscription Praga: mater urbium (Prague: Mother of Cities) and the date ‘28.října r:1918’ (28 October 1918, Czechoslovakia’s Independence Day). The hall, which once served as the main ticket office (you can still see the ticket windows), now houses a cafe.