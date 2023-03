Tucked down a side street near the main train station, the colourful Moorish facade of the Jubilee Synagogue, also called the Jeruzalémská synagoga (Jerusalem Synagogue), dates from 1906; note the names of the donors on the stained-glass windows, and the grand organ above the entrance. It houses an exhibition of artefacts, photographs and films charting the post-WWII history of Prague's Jewish community.