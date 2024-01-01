Karpaz Gate Marina

Cyprus

Yenierenköy's luxury €15 million marina offers berthing for yachties in the Karpas Peninsula. For those not arriving on the island aboard their own yacht, the chief attraction is the marina's swish private beach club, complete with small white-sand beach, pool and an attractive bar-restaurant, draped in Caribbean-chic white curtains.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Golden Beach in the Karpas Peninsula, Cyprus.

    Golden Beach

    18.63 MILES

    Possibly the best on the island, Golden Beach is worth the trip to the Karpas in itself. Its white-sand dunes and gentle curves meet the calm, clear sea,…

  • Monastery of Apostolos Andreas

    Monastery of Apostolos Andreas

    20.66 MILES

    It's not as glitzy as other churches, with a plain, small interior holding an iconostasis with some lovely icons from the late 19th century. But the…

  • Kantara Castle

    Kantara Castle

    22.11 MILES

    The best vantage point on the Karpas is from this Lusignan Gothic castle, one of three in Cyprus. Kantara Castle is the furthest east and the lowest in…

  • Agios Filon Beach

    Agios Filon Beach

    9.25 MILES

    With its soft sand and big, flat sea rocks, this is a fantastic beach some 5km north of Dipkarpaz. It’s also a turtle-hatching beach and a great place to…

  • Basilica of Agia Triada

    Basilica of Agia Triada

    0.98 MILES

    Although only the foundations and a few battered half-columns of this 5th-century basilica survived to show the rough outline of the building, the…

  • Zafer Burnu (Cape Apostolos Andreas)

    Zafer Burnu (Cape Apostolos Andreas)

    21.91 MILES

    A mere 3km from the Monastery of Apostolos Andreas, along a dirt track, is the easternmost tip of Cyprus. From here you can see the cluster of rocky isles…

  • Panagia Theotokos Icon Museum

    Panagia Theotokos Icon Museum

    27.01 MILES

    This domed church, with arched recesses in its side walls, has fine paintings of the Virgin Mary of the Annunciation and the Prayer of Joachim and Anna,…

  • Kumyalı Beach

    Kumyalı Beach

    11.29 MILES

    This little beach–fishing harbour, just outside the village of Kumyalı (Koma tou Gialou), is ideal for a last stop and swim before you make the long drive…

Nearby Cyprus attractions

