About 7km east of Agios Filon Beach is Afendrika, a major city in the 2nd century BC. What remains is a set of contiguous ruins comprising three churches: 6th-century Agios Georgios, Panagia Khrysiotissa and 10th-century Panagia Asomatos. Nearby are the necropolis and what remains of the citadel.
Afendrika
Cyprus
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
6.01 MILES
Possibly the best on the island, Golden Beach is worth the trip to the Karpas in itself. Its white-sand dunes and gentle curves meet the calm, clear sea,…
Monastery of Apostolos Andreas
7.58 MILES
It's not as glitzy as other churches, with a plain, small interior holding an iconostasis with some lovely icons from the late 19th century. But the…
4.12 MILES
With its soft sand and big, flat sea rocks, this is a fantastic beach some 5km north of Dipkarpaz. It’s also a turtle-hatching beach and a great place to…
14.1 MILES
Although only the foundations and a few battered half-columns of this 5th-century basilica survived to show the rough outline of the building, the…
Zafer Burnu (Cape Apostolos Andreas)
8.63 MILES
A mere 3km from the Monastery of Apostolos Andreas, along a dirt track, is the easternmost tip of Cyprus. From here you can see the cluster of rocky isles…
23.66 MILES
This little beach–fishing harbour, just outside the village of Kumyalı (Koma tou Gialou), is ideal for a last stop and swim before you make the long drive…
13.33 MILES
Yenierenköy's luxury €15 million marina offers berthing for yachties in the Karpas Peninsula. For those not arriving on the island aboard their own yacht,…
13.08 MILES
The church of Agios Thyrsos sits majestically on the seafront, with waves lapping the black rocks of the coast below. Although the church's interior is…
Nearby Cyprus attractions
4.12 MILES
With its soft sand and big, flat sea rocks, this is a fantastic beach some 5km north of Dipkarpaz. It’s also a turtle-hatching beach and a great place to…
6.01 MILES
Possibly the best on the island, Golden Beach is worth the trip to the Karpas in itself. Its white-sand dunes and gentle curves meet the calm, clear sea,…
3. Monastery of Apostolos Andreas
7.58 MILES
It's not as glitzy as other churches, with a plain, small interior holding an iconostasis with some lovely icons from the late 19th century. But the…
4. Zafer Burnu (Cape Apostolos Andreas)
8.63 MILES
A mere 3km from the Monastery of Apostolos Andreas, along a dirt track, is the easternmost tip of Cyprus. From here you can see the cluster of rocky isles…
11.39 MILES
Near Kaleburnu (Galinoporni), is the large Kastros Hill Cave Tomb which still has shallow niches carved into the floor where the bodies of the dead once…
13.08 MILES
The church of Agios Thyrsos sits majestically on the seafront, with waves lapping the black rocks of the coast below. Although the church's interior is…
13.33 MILES
Yenierenköy's luxury €15 million marina offers berthing for yachties in the Karpas Peninsula. For those not arriving on the island aboard their own yacht,…
14.1 MILES
Although only the foundations and a few battered half-columns of this 5th-century basilica survived to show the rough outline of the building, the…