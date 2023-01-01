Agios Filon Beach

With its soft sand and big, flat sea rocks, this is a fantastic beach some 5km north of Dipkarpaz. It’s also a turtle-hatching beach and a great place to watch the sunset. The 12th-century Agios Filon Church stands silently on the sparse coastline, next to the Oasis at Ayfilon hotel and restaurant. Its well-preserved outside walls were built over an earlier 5th-century Christian basilica. The conceptual mosaics from the basilica can be seen outside the walls of the later church.

This area was once the ancient site of Karpasia, prominent during the Hellenistic period and the Middle Ages. A Roman harbour was also situated here, and the remains of the breakwater can still be seen in the sea.