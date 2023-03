A mere 3km from the Monastery of Apostolos Andreas, along a dirt track, is the easternmost tip of Cyprus. From here you can see the cluster of rocky isles known as the Kleides (The Keys).

The Neolithic site of Kastros was once located here. Later, the ancient Greeks built a temple to Aphrodite, of which nothing remains. If you have a 4WD, take the rougher northern track back to Dipkarpaz, though it can be particularly difficult in wet weather.