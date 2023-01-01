Basilica of Agia Triada

Although only the foundations and a few battered half-columns of this 5th-century basilica survived to show the rough outline of the building, the intricately patterned mosaic flooring has managed to withstand the ravages of time. The abstract, geometric designs on show here have even held onto much of their colour. Greek inscriptions at both the northern and southern ends of the former nave reveal that the church’s construction was partly financed by a local deacon on a personal vow of dedication.