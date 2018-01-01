Welcome to Lemesos (Limassol)
This is Cyprus’ international business centre and, despite the financial woes of recent years, there’s again a sense of optimism in the air. Its flashy marina has introduced an atmosphere of glamour and opulence, and grittier areas of town are being tagged for a revamp. For travellers looking for a holiday that takes in more than sun and sea, Lemesos lies at the very heart of one of the island’s richest areas for exploration.
Salamis Ancient Kingdom and Famagusta from Limassol
Start your day tour from centrally located hotels of Limassol town. Cross the UN-patrolled border into northern Cyprus and visit two of the north’s most famous historical sites. The City of Salamis, an ancient city that unravels for about a mile along the shore, with an amazing amphitheater and gymnasium. You’ll also have the opportunity to wander around the old town of Famagusta with its Venetian walls and Gothic churches and take in panoramic views of the so-called “Ghost Town” of Famagusta - the once bustling holiday resort was abandoned during the Turkish invasion of 1974, and has remained sealed behind barbed wire barricades ever since. Your guide will fill you in with all the facts and figures.Please remember to take your passport / ID card.
Full Day Jeep Safari to Troodos Mountains and Kykkos Monastery from Limassol
You will be picked up from Limassol and taken to the Troodos Mountains. You will visit a traditional Cypriot coffeeshop („kapheneion“), view spectacular view points over Troodos landscape and forests.You will then have a full-tour and leisure time at the world famous Kykkos Monastery before being able to look-out over northern Cyprus from the high Troodos Mountains.There will then be a small hike (400m) to Troodos’ most fantastic natural wonder, a 20m waterfall with ice-cold mountain water cascading down rock cliff. Next will be wine-tasting at traditional a Troodos wine factory with time for shopping before being returned to your hotel.
Double Trouble Adventure Package in Limassol
Experience Cyprus from an adventurous point of view at the adventure park. The park has been created for people seeking adventure, have fun and make great memories.Purchase your package and enjoy 1 hour in an off road 250cc caged buggy. Drive through Cypriot nature, under the watchful eye of your guide that will lead the the tour. Next up are an exhilarating 15 laps of drift go-karting. Take a tour of the surrounding mountains with the ATV’s on the 100cc go-karts modified for maximum drifting on the private track.Finally try your hand at archery. Your instructor will guide you on all the techniques at target archery.
Day Trip: Kourion Ancient Theatre, Kolossi Castle and Cyprus Villages from Limassol
Rural Cyprus is at your fingertips on this whistle stop tour. Be picked up from your hotel between 08.50 - 09.10. The morning kicks off with a trip to Kourion – one of the most impressive archaeological sites on the island. It’s classic Greco-Roman, with a half-moon of seats facing out to sea.Kolossi Castle is the next stop. This Crusader-era castle is surrounded by flowering plants and a pretty courtyard. Lunch is at a traditional taverna in the next village, Apsiou.Next, you’ll head for the mountain-ringed village of Omodos, where you’ll have free time to wander its skinny streets and Byzantine buildings. You will then be returned to your accommodation in Limassol.
Kykkos Monastery Day Trip from Limassol
Start your day with a pick up between 8:50am and 09.10am. Your journey into the Troodos Mountain is spectacular, passing small villages and get a glimpse of traditional Cypriot life. As you travel high in the pine-clad Troodos Mountain you will find the Kykkos Monastery. The monastery is ornately decorated with wonderful mosaics in bright colors. It is also renowned for its wealth, with many gold icons and beautifully preserved frescoes. Have some free time during the day for a coffee and a bite to eat. Your guide fills your day with plenty of stories to unravel the history of Cyprus, piece by piece. Finally, relax upon your return to Limassol.
Nicosia Town Day Tour from Limassol
Visit Nicosia, the capital of Cyprus, to find out about the turbulent history of one of the world’s last divided cities. Be taken on a walking tour through the partially car-free old town within the Venetian Walls and cross the UN buffer zone into occupied, northern Cyprus. Embrace the lively modern city life, as well as its history and culture. Rummage through the shops while enjoying some free time. Allow your guide to give you its history and low-down as you tick off its best bits, like LaikiYeitonia, LedraStreet, the AyiaSofia Church and the Market Square. Reminisce on your return to Limassol.