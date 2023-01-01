Haydarpaşa Mosque

The second-most important Gothic structure in North Nicosia after the Selimiye Mosque, this building began life as the 14th-century Church of St Catherine. Annoyingly, despite the mosque being open officially, in practice it rarely is. Even if it's shut when you stroll by, take the time to admire its chunky facade, and also the ornate carving at the top of the entrance gates, which sprout dragon and rose motifs. The southern and western entrances have the Lusignan coat of arms.