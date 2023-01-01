Famagusta Cultural Centre

This centre is a sober reminder of the island’s ongoing separation. It has an audio-visual presentation about Famagusta, but the real reason to visit is for the panoramic views (binoculars provided) across the bizarre barbed-wire no-man’s land to Varosia from the rooftop. Varosia’s residents fled the invading Turkish troops in August 1974 and now, entirely fenced off by the Turkish military, the once thriving resort sits slowly crumbling into ruin as a bitter and stark reminder of the divide.