Once lush – now largely overgrown – gardens formerly owned by the famous American chocolate tycoon Milton Hershey who ran the nearby sugar mill. There's an element of charming wildness in the winding paths, abundant green foliage and partially dammed river, although the thatched-roof restaurants and other facilities are a little run-down. The spot is mainly enjoyed by Cuban families who come to swim and relax.

From Playa Jibacoa, it’s a pleasant 4km walk south of Santa Cruz del Norte.