Museo Nacional de Transporte Terrestre

Anywhere besides Cuba, this alfresco car museum 2km east of Valle de la Prehistoria would impress. There's Benny Moré's 1958 Cadillac, the Chevrolet Raúl Castro got lost in on the way to Moncada Barracks and Cuban singer Rosita Fornes' lovely Ford T-Bird. But where ’50s car relics are as common as cheap cigars, it's like a Toyota Yaris museum in Kyoto.