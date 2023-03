The oddest in a plethora of bizarre attractions in Parque Baconao, this Cuban Jurassic Park mixes giant Apatosauruses with concrete cavemen and women, no matter that 57 million years separated their existence. Take in the full 11 hectares of this surreal kitsch park with its 200 life-sized concrete dinosaurs built by inmates from a nearby prison.

There is a rather lame natural history museum on-site, as well as a basic Fred Flintstone–style cafe.