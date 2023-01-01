Jardín Botánico Gran Piedra

This garden's cool, misty microclimate fosters species of bromeliads, orchids, anthuriums, tree ferns and other subtropical flora you won't encounter in the Cuban lowlands. While parts of the garden are used as a living lab, the setting is refreshingly organic and unstructured. Bring a picnic and stop here for a relaxed breather before or after climbing the well-trodden path up to La Gran Piedra. The lovely caretakers who live on the grounds welcome visitors during daylight hours.