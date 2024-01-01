Exposición Mesoamericana

Santiago de Cuba Province

LoginSave

Every Cuban resort area seems to have an attraction replicating indigenous scenes. Here it's the Exposición Mesoamericana, just east of Club Amigo Carisol – Los Corales. Indigenous cave art from Central and South America is arranged in caves along the coastal cliffs.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Cuba, Santiago de Cuba Province, Santiago de Cuba, Lighthouse at Castillo de San Pedro de la Roca del Morro

    Castillo de San Pedro de la Roca del Morro

    26.39 MILES

    A Unesco World Heritage site since 1997, the San Pedro fort sits impregnably atop a 60m-high promontory at the entrance to Santiago harbor, 10km southwest…

  • Moncada Museum

    Moncada Museum

    24.31 MILES

    The museum inside the Cuartel Moncada is the best in town and one of the best in Cuba. Sometimes gory exhibits catalogue the details of the 1953 attack by…

  • Santa Ifigenia Cemetery in Cuba; Cementerio Santa Ifigenia Shutterstock ID 727217770; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Cementerio Santa Ifigenia

    25.82 MILES

    Nestled peacefully on the city's western extremity, the Cementerio Santa Ifigenia is second only to Havana's Necrópolis Cristóbal Colón in its importance…

  • Cuartel Moncada

    Cuartel Moncada

    24.35 MILES

    Santiago's famous Moncada Barracks, a crenelated art deco building completed in 1938, is now synonymous with one of history's greatest failed putsches…

  • Museo de Ambiente Histórico Cubano

    Museo de Ambiente Histórico Cubano

    24.86 MILES

    The oldest house still standing in Cuba, this arresting early colonial abode dating from 1522 was the official residence of the island's first governor,…

  • Museo de la Lucha Clandestina

    Museo de la Lucha Clandestina

    24.96 MILES

    This gorgeous yellow colonial-style building houses a museum detailing the underground struggle against Batista in the 1950s. It's a fascinating, if…

  • Cafetal La Isabelica

    Cafetal La Isabelica

    12.2 MILES

    The hub of the Unesco World Heritage site bestowed in 2000 upon the First Coffee Plantations in the Southeast of Cuba is this impressive two-story stone…

View more attractions

Nearby Santiago de Cuba Province attractions

1. Playa Cazonal

0.57 MILES

This secluded stretch of sand is the best beach in the area.

2. Criadero de Cocodrilos

0.9 MILES

At Laguna Baconao, 2km northeast of Los Corales, you’ll find the Criadero de Cocodrilos, a dozen crocodiles kept in pens below a restaurant, plus other…

3. Laguna Baconao

1.85 MILES

At Laguna Baconao, 2km northeast of Los Corales, you'll find a restaurant, rowboats for hire and several short lakeside hikes, plus a forlorn-looking zoo…

4. Comunidad Artística El Verraco

6.73 MILES

This village of painters, ceramicists and sculptors maintains open studios. Here you can visit the artists and buy original works of art. All it lacks is…

5. Museo Nacional de Transporte Terrestre

11.26 MILES

Anywhere besides Cuba, this alfresco car museum 2km east of Valle de la Prehistoria would impress. There's Benny Moré's 1958 Cadillac, the Chevrolet Raúl…

6. Cafetal La Isabelica

12.2 MILES

The hub of the Unesco World Heritage site bestowed in 2000 upon the First Coffee Plantations in the Southeast of Cuba is this impressive two-story stone…

7. Valle de la Prehistoria

12.34 MILES

The oddest in a plethora of bizarre attractions in Parque Baconao, this Cuban Jurassic Park mixes giant Apatosauruses with concrete cavemen and women, no…

8. La Gran Piedra

12.9 MILES

It's worth huffing and puffing the 459 stone steps to the summit of La Gran Piedra at 1234m. The huge rock on top measures 51m long and 25m high and…