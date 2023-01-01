At Laguna Baconao, 2km northeast of Los Corales, you'll find a restaurant, rowboats for hire and several short lakeside hikes, plus a forlorn-looking zoo with crocodiles and the like. The lake supposedly contains 'wild' dolphins. Various trails ply the lakeshore including one that circumnavigates it completely (8km). As it's a flora and fauna reserve, you must first hire a guide. Horse riding may also be available.

From Playa Baconao at the eastern corner of the lake, the paved road continues 3.5km up beautiful Valle de Río Baconao before turning into a dirt track. Soldiers at a checkpoint at the village turn back vehicles from the direct coastal road to Guantánamo because it abuts the US Naval Base. To continue east, backtrack 50km to Santiago de Cuba and take the inland road.