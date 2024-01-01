Cuartel de Bomberos

This unique firefighting museum occupies a still-working fire station and is staffed by friendly volunteers who’ll show you around lovingly polished vintage engines, provide a potted history of Cuba’s bomberos (firefighters) and point out a world map decorated with badges left by visiting firefighters (Canada is well represented).
