A diminutive museum dedicated to Latin America’s great liberator, who remains a perennial hero to most Cubans. Downstairs there are panels containing text in English, French and Spanish that describe Bolívar’s life and his many accomplishments. Upstairs there’s a reproduction of his sword, a coin minted in his honor and paintings of him by contemporary artists. There's a bronze statue of Simón Bolívar in a small park across the road.