Centro de Promoción Cultural Guiarte

Ciego de Ávila Province

This gallery has works by Raúl Martínez, Cuba's king of pop art, on permanent display, alongside works by other local artists.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

    Anglers, listen up: 12km north of Morón, off the Cayo Coco road, this mangrove-rimmed, 4-sq-km lake has the island's best square-kilometer density of bass…

Nearby Ciego de Ávila Province attractions

1. Iglesia Católica

0.07 MILES

The Iglesia Católica dating from 1947 is notably emblazoned with the city's patron saint, San Eugenio de la Palma.

2. Parque Martí

0.1 MILES

All Ciego roads lead to this textbook colonial park laid out in 1877 in honor of then king of Spain, Alfonso XII, but renamed in the early 20th century…

3. Ayuntamiento

0.1 MILES

Looking out over the main square, Parque Martí is Ciego's town hall dating from 1911. Visitors are not allowed inside.

4. Museo Provincial Simón Reyes

0.12 MILES

One of Cuba's best-presented municipal museums, this mustard-yellow building with a typical avileño porch is one convertible well spent. Riveting exhibits…

5. Museo de Artes Decorativas

0.12 MILES

Cuba's most beautiful beds? Not in Varadero, nor in one of the island's classic colonial stop-offs, but downstairs at this modest museum. The thoughtful…

6. Plano-Mural de Ciego de Ávila

0.13 MILES

A bronze map of the city in the late-19th century is stuck on the side of a building, and it marks the site of its founding on June 26, 1840.

7. Parque de la Ciudad

0.5 MILES

The once scrubby wasteland between Hotel Ciego de Ávila and the city center, on the northwestern edge of town, is now a vast park featuring an artificial…

8. Cockerel

19.44 MILES

Morón is famous for its emblematic cockerel, which stands guard on a roundabout opposite the Hotel Morón on the southern edge of town. It's named after a …