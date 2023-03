The spectacular canyon of Vela Draga on the eastern side of the park is an astounding sight, its valley floor scattered with limestone pillars or ‘fairy chimneys’. Raptors, including kestrels and peregrine falcons, can be seen cruising the thermals here, and eagle owls and wallcreepers are also present. From the highway it’s a lovely 15-minute descent along an interpretive trail to a viewpoint over the canyon.