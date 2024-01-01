Large Well

Central & Eastern Istria

At the centre of the old town is an ornate cistern topped with a well, built in 1789 in the rococo style. Look out for the carved lion, the symbol of Venice.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

    Church of the Holy Trinity

    7.81 MILES

    What attracts most people to this little church is the famous Dance of Death or Danse Macabre, a fresco that shows 11 skeletons leading the same number of…

    Euphrasian Basilica

    22.06 MILES

    Top billing in Poreč goes to the 6th-century Euphrasian Basilica, a World Heritage Site and one of Europe’s finest intact examples of Byzantine art. Built…

    Postojna Cave

    28.34 MILES

    The jaw-dropping Postojna Cave system, a series of caverns, halls and passages some 24km long and two million years old, was hollowed out by the Pivka…

    Škocjan Caves

    17.75 MILES

    Touring the huge, spectacular subterranean chambers of the 6km-long Škocjan Caves is a must. This remarkable cave system was carved out by the Reka River,…

    Predjama Castle

    29.25 MILES

    Predjama Castle, 9km from Postojna, is one of Europe's most dramatic castles. It teaches a clear lesson: if you want to build an impregnable fortification…

    Lipica Stud Farm

    18.53 MILES

    The stud farm can be visited on very popular, 50-minute guided tours. The interesting, informative tours are available in a number of languages; a tour…

    Castello di Miramare

    23.92 MILES

    Sitting on a rocky outcrop 7km from Trieste, Castello di Miramare is the city's elegiac bookend, the fanciful neo-Gothic home of the hapless Archduke…

    Museo Revoltella

    19.36 MILES

    This extraordinary house-museum was the home of wealthy Triestini merchant Pasquale Revoltella, who made his fortune in the timber industry and had a hand…

Nearby Central & Eastern Istria attractions

1. Local History Museum

0.04 MILES

Housed in the grand Bigatto Palace (built 1639), this museum displays a collection of prehistoric and Roman artefacts as well as some ethnological items…

2. St George's Church

0.05 MILES

Positioned by the cliffs at the far end of the old town, this church (completed in 1611) was in the throes of a major restoration during research but it…

3. Church of the Blessed Virgin

0.05 MILES

Built by the Venetians in 1784, Buzet's pretty parish church has a pale-yellow ceiling with frescos, an elaborate pulpit and baroque altars. There's also…

4. Kotli

3.55 MILES

Don't miss this almost-abandoned village, 2.5km off the road to Roč. It's set on a stream which all but dries up in summer, but at other times bubbles…

5. Glagolitic Alley

4.34 MILES

The road from Roč to Hum has been dubbed Glagolitic Alley in reference to a series of 11 sculptures placed alongside it, commemorating the area’s…

6. St Jerome's Chapel

5.56 MILES

Positioned in a cemetery just outside the town walls, this little 12th-century Romanesque chapel still has the remains of its original frescoes on the…

7. Galerija J Pohlen

7.65 MILES

One of a number of small galleries to have opened in Hrastovlje in recent years, this quiet space exhibits works by sculptor Jožeta Pohlen (1926-2005),…

8. Church of the Holy Trinity

7.81 MILES

What attracts most people to this little church is the famous Dance of Death or Danse Macabre, a fresco that shows 11 skeletons leading the same number of…