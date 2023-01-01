Solana Ston

Salt has been harvested in Ston since Roman times and these particular salt pans have operated in much the same way for over 700 years. An introductory video explains the process, after which you can take a walk around the evaporation pans and the factory building – but there's not a lot to see. Salt is gathered between late July and September and volunteers are needed to help out – it’s a kind of working holiday; check the website for info.

In summer, you can usually buy a bag of salt from a stand set up at the gate.