At 16 sq km Šipan is the largest of the Elafiti Islands and was a favourite with the Dubrovnik aristocracy, who built houses here. Most ferries dock in Suđurađ, a little harbour lined with stone houses and the large fortified Skočibuha villa and tower, built in the 16th century (not open to the public). On the other side of the island, the village of Šipanska Luka has the remains of a Roman villa and a 15th-century Gothic duke’s palace.

Buses, mainly timed around the ferries, connect the two settlements.