Your Black Horizon Art Pavilion

The joint work of Olafur Eliasson and David Adjaye, the Art Pavilion is an amalgamation of contemporary art and architecture, set in an orchard of cypress, carob and olive trees on the outskirts of Lopud village. The light installation inside the Pavilion showcases the colour changes on Lopud's horizon over a 24-hour period, shortened into a 15-minute looping LED display played in complete darkness. It was moved here after originally bring presented at the Venice Biennale in 2005.