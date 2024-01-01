Ɖorđić-Mayneri Park

Elafiti Islands

A cool retreat on a sunny day, this gorgeous little park was laid out in the late 19th-century by the great-granddaughter of Dubrovnik's last rector. The shade is provided by botanical species from around the world, including North African date palms, North American magnolias and Tasmanian eucalyptus trees.

