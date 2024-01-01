A cool retreat on a sunny day, this gorgeous little park was laid out in the late 19th-century by the great-granddaughter of Dubrovnik's last rector. The shade is provided by botanical species from around the world, including North African date palms, North American magnolias and Tasmanian eucalyptus trees.
Ɖorđić-Mayneri Park
Elafiti Islands
No visit to Dubrovnik is complete without a walk around the spectacular city walls that encircle its historic core. They're among the finest in the world…
Built in the late 15th century for the elected rector who governed Dubrovnik, this Gothic-Renaissance palace contains the rector’s office and private…
An immensely powerful experience, this gallery features compelling exhibitions curated by New Zealand photojournalist Wade Goddard, who worked in the…
From the top of this 412m-high hill, Dubrovnik's old town looks even more surreal than usual – like a scale model of itself or an illustration on a page…
Covering 5400 hectares of land and sea at the western end of the island of Mljet, this national park offers shady walking and cycling tracks, a ruggedly…
Car-free Lopud has the prettiest settlement of all the Elafitis, composed of stone houses surrounded by exotic gardens and overlooked by ruined fortresses…
Lush Lokrum is a beautiful, forested island full of holm oaks, black ash, pines and olive trees, only a 10-minute ferry ride from Dubrovnik's Old Harbour…
Gorgeous whatever the season, this leafy garden, 14km northwest of Dubrovnik, is the oldest of its kind in Croatia. It was during the Renaissance that…
Dedicated to the patron saint of sailors, St Nicholas attests to the times when Lopud was an important seafaring centre. Positioned on the waterfront,…
The joint work of Olafur Eliasson and David Adjaye, the Art Pavilion is an amalgamation of contemporary art and architecture, set in an orchard of cypress…
The first sight of Lopud when sailing into the harbour, this beautiful 15th-century complex has an immense seawall and 30m-high bell tower. The monastery…
The nearest of the Elafitis to Dubrovnik, this sweet island is inhabited by a mere 163 people and is covered in centuries-old pine forests, olive groves…
At 16 sq km Šipan is the largest of the Elafiti Islands and was a favourite with the Dubrovnik aristocracy, who built houses here. Most ferries dock in…
When it opened in 2002 this 518m-long lopsided cable-stayed bridge cut the drive west from Dubrovnik by 20 minutes. Park at the lot on the far side of the…