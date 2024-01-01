Marija Bistrica Church contains a wooden Gothic statue of the Black Madonna created in the 15th century. The statue’s alleged miraculous power dates back to the 16th-century Turkish invasions, when it was saved from destruction. It was supposedly further proven when a disastrous 1880 fire destroyed everything but the statue.
