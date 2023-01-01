Maksimir Park is a peaceful wooded enclave covering 18 hectares, easily accessible by trams 11 and 12 from Trg Bana Jelačića. Opened to the public in 1794, it was the first public promenade in southeastern Europe. It's landscaped like an English garden, with alleys, lawns and artificial lakes. The most photographed structure in the park is the exquisite Bellevue Pavilion, constructed in 1843. Also here is the Echo Pavilion, as well as a house built to resemble a rustic Swiss cottage.

Zagreb Zoo has a modest collection of the world’s fauna and daily feeding times for seals, sea lions, otters and piranhas.