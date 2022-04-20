A day trip to the islands in this archipelago northwest of Dubrovnik makes a perfect escape from the summer crowds. Out of 14 islands only the three largest – Koločep, Lopud and Šipan – are permanently inhabited. You can see all three in one day on a ‘Three Islands & Picnic’ tour, which is offered by various operators that have desks at Dubrovnik's Old Harbour (expect to pay between 250KN and 300KN, including drinks and lunch).