Elafiti Islands
A day trip to the islands in this archipelago northwest of Dubrovnik makes a perfect escape from the summer crowds. Out of 14 islands only the three largest – Koločep, Lopud and Šipan – are permanently inhabited. You can see all three in one day on a ‘Three Islands & Picnic’ tour, which is offered by various operators that have desks at Dubrovnik's Old Harbour (expect to pay between 250KN and 300KN, including drinks and lunch).
Explore Elafiti Islands
- Lopud
- ŠŠipan
At 16 sq km Šipan is the largest of the Elafiti Islands and was a favourite with the Dubrovnik aristocracy, who built houses here. Most ferries dock in…
- KKoločep
The nearest of the Elafitis to Dubrovnik, this sweet island is inhabited by a mere 163 people and is covered in centuries-old pine forests, olive groves…
- Your Black Horizon Art Pavilion
The joint work of Olafur Eliasson and David Adjaye, the Art Pavilion is an amalgamation of contemporary art and architecture, set in an orchard of cypress…
- Franciscan Monastery
The first sight of Lopud when sailing into the harbour, this beautiful 15th-century complex has an immense seawall and 30m-high bell tower. The monastery…
- ƉƉorđić-Mayneri Park
A cool retreat on a sunny day, this gorgeous little park was laid out in the late 19th-century by the great-granddaughter of Dubrovnik's last rector. The…
- St Nicholas' Church
Dedicated to the patron saint of sailors, St Nicholas attests to the times when Lopud was an important seafaring centre. Positioned on the waterfront,…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Elafiti Islands.
