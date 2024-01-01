Firule

Less built up than nearby Bačvice, this little horseshoe cove has a slimline sandy beach with a bar down one end.

  • JULY 11, 2017: Empty courtyard in Diocletian's Palace.

    Diocletian’s Palace

    0.83 MILES

    Taking up a prime harborside position, the extraordinary complex of Diocletian's Palace is one of the most imposing ancient Roman structures in existence…

  • View in a bright sunny day of fortress Klis near Split in Croatia.

    Klis Fortress

    5.37 MILES

    Controlling the valley leading into Split, the imposing Klis Fortress spreads along a limestone bluff, reaching 1260ft (385m) at its highest point. Its…

  • Croatia, Dalmatia, Brac island, Bol, Zlatni Rat (Golden Cape) beach

    Zlatni Rat

    19.15 MILES

    Zlatni Rat, Croatia's most photographed beach, extends like a tongue into the sea for about a quarter of a mile (400m). Despite the hype and constant…

  • St Dominus Cathedral belfry, Diocletian's Palace .

    Cathedral of St Domnius

    0.81 MILES

    Split’s octagonal cathedral is one of the best-preserved ancient Roman buildings still standing. It was built as a mausoleum for Diocletian, the last…

  • Teenage girl descending an idyllic lake at the Dalmation coast, named Dragon's eye - stock photo Dragon's eye lake, (Zmajevo Oko) in Rogoznica, Croatia. Natural salt water lake in the middle of nature, not far from the beach. The lake is in the middle of nature and freely accessible to all. Many people take a swim there as well.

    Dragon's Eye Lake

    24.93 MILES

    One of Northern Dalmatia's most striking natural phenomena, Dragon's Eye Lake is a 10,000-sq-metre oval encircled by 4m- to 24m-high cliffs. Connected to…

  • Pustinja Blaca hermitage on the rock.

    Blaca Hermitage

    14.84 MILES

    Things can't have looked too different on the approach to this remote mountain cleft when a small group of priests and their servants, on the run from the…

  • St Lawrence's Cathedral

    St Lawrence's Cathedral

    10.19 MILES

    Trogir's show-stopping attraction is its three-naved Venetian cathedral, one of the finest architectural works in Croatia, built between the 13th and 15th…

  • Vidova Gora

    Vidova Gora

    17.45 MILES

    At 778m, Vidova Gora is the highest point on the Adriatic Islands and the view from the top is astounding. From here the entire island of Hvar is spread…

1. Ovčice

0.1 MILES

Wedged between the Bačvice and Firule bays, this little beach has a large cafe-bar and a slender strip of fine pebbles.

2. Bačvice

0.32 MILES

Sandy Bačvice is Split's most popular beach. There's a lot of concrete and it's perpetually crowded, but it offers a good taste of everyday Split life…

3. Silver Gate

0.79 MILES

Originally a double gate on the eastern wall of Diocletian's Palace, only the inner part of this portal remains, decorated with arches and niches that…

4. Split Ethnographic Museum

0.81 MILES

This mildly interesting museum occupies a former convent built within what was originally the emperor's bed chambers. Downstairs are temporary exhibitions…

6. Diocletian's Palace Substructure

0.82 MILES

The Bronze Gate of Diocletian's Palace once opened straight from the water into the palace basements, enabling goods to be unloaded and stored here. Now…

7. Bronze Gate

0.82 MILES

The most unassuming of the gates to Diocletian's Palace, this humble entrance once opened straight from the water into the basement. Look up and you'll be…

8. Vestibule

0.82 MILES

At the southern end of the peristil, above the basement stairs, is the vestibule, a grand and cavernous domed room, open to the sky, which was once the…