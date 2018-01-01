Welcome to San Isidro de El General
‘El General’ (often referred to as Pérez Zeledón, the name of the municipality) is the region’s largest population center and major transportation hub. If you're traveling to the southern Pacific beaches or Chirripó, a brief stop is inevitable. Some accommodations options just outside the town environs are worthy destinations in their own right.
Top experiences in San Isidro de El General
San Isidro de El General activities
Full day hiking and bird watching at Savegre River San Gerardo near to San Jose
Full day bird watching at national park los Quetzales at San Gerardo de Dota and Hiking at Savegre River San Gerardo near to San Jose, we pick you at hotel in San Jose, Alajuela, Heredia or Cartago. We pick you up at your hotel to drive for around 2 hours making some stops to watch the gorgeous views to get at National Park Los Quetzales to start the bird watching tour. Los Quetzales National Park, located 97 kilometers from San Isidro de El General, Costa Rica, was created in 2005. Stretching across 5,000 hectares (12,000 acres), the national park has limited facilities including a small ranger station and a single, highly mountainous main road. The park predominantly protects cloud forest and is named for the Resplendent Quetzal which is the national bird of our neighborhood country Guatemala. Then we will have a little fishing of trucha to have a lunch and watch the hummingbird at the restaurant garden. Then we will continue to San Gerardo de Dota to hike at the Savegre River and find some beautiful waterfalls and walk through the trails. The Savegre River is a river in Costa Rica, belonging to the Pacific Slope. It is born with the name of Quebrada Providencia in the Cerro de la Muerte, Cordillera de Talamanca, at 3,491 masl, and after receiving the river Division, it travels 41 linear kilometers of rugged topography to empty into the Pacific Ocean.
Trek Hidden Costa Rica
Think you know Costa Rica? Trade in the same old settings for the real deal. Trek into the heart of the jungle to live with three families in a remote village. Discover the emerald core of a diverse land while bunking down behind a massive waterfall in a hidden cave. Learn about the medicinal plants native to these parts and how to make sugarcane candy. This is a spectacular country with opportunities for waterfall rappelling, surfing, and whitewater rafting. This is what adventure is all about.