Full day hiking and bird watching at Savegre River San Gerardo near to San Jose

Full day bird watching at national park los Quetzales at San Gerardo de Dota and Hiking at Savegre River San Gerardo near to San Jose, we pick you at hotel in San Jose, Alajuela, Heredia or Cartago. We pick you up at your hotel to drive for around 2 hours making some stops to watch the gorgeous views to get at National Park Los Quetzales to start the bird watching tour. Los Quetzales National Park, located 97 kilometers from San Isidro de El General, Costa Rica, was created in 2005. Stretching across 5,000 hectares (12,000 acres), the national park has limited facilities including a small ranger station and a single, highly mountainous main road. The park predominantly protects cloud forest and is named for the Resplendent Quetzal which is the national bird of our neighborhood country Guatemala. Then we will have a little fishing of trucha to have a lunch and watch the hummingbird at the restaurant garden. Then we will continue to San Gerardo de Dota to hike at the Savegre River and find some beautiful waterfalls and walk through the trails. The Savegre River is a river in Costa Rica, belonging to the Pacific Slope. It is born with the name of Quebrada Providencia in the Cerro de la Muerte, Cordillera de Talamanca, at 3,491 masl, and after receiving the river Division, it travels 41 linear kilometers of rugged topography to empty into the Pacific Ocean.