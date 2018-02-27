ATV Beach Adventure Tour in Tamarindo

Your tour begins as you meet your guide at a central location in Tamarindo or Brasilito Beach (you may be picked up from a centrally located hotel). You will then head on an exciting ATV tour to discover the beauty of the beaches and mountains. The tour will take you through a road trail not accessible with a regular 4WD vehicle. You'll see some thorn branches and rocks at sides. The circuit includes passing through a river several times. The river has an average of depth of 1.5 feet and a maximum of 3 feet. This is an adventure tour that includes a percentage of risk that might increase according to your performance. It will bring you thrills as you cross the circuit. long the way you’ll see some of the area’s rare trees, including Guanacaste, pochote and teak trees. You’ll recognize Guanacaste trees by their enormous crowns – the branches are often so wide they hide the tree trunk. Pochote and teak trees have become endangered because of the enormous popularity of their lumber. These trees provide a habitat for monkeys and birds. If you look closely, you might also spot a coati or an armadillo along the path. Your tour will end with Pirates’ Bay Beach (which is called “Playa Bahía de los Pirates” in Spanish). Here the water is calm and inviting. Go for a swim, or lounge on the beach and admire the scenery. After the beach the tour stops at a private farm before heading back to Tamarindo. This tour’s professional guide will give you all the safety information you need to operate the ATV. The tour guides know the ins and outs of this area, and can provide interesting facts about the local plants and animals. Your guide will also provide refreshments to ensure you can maintain a good level of energy. You will drive through the mud and/or rivers and see incredible scenery including mountains and beaches. You will reach a lookout point in the mountains of Conchal beach and take in the views. After a wonderful outdoor adventure, you will be taken back to the central meeting point or hotel.