Mal País & Santa Teresa

Santa Teresa is a wonderful surfing town, though no longer a secret one, and there are plenty of great places to eat and a modicum of nightlife. The entire area unfurls along one bumpy coastal road that rambles south from Santa Teresa through Playa El Carmen and terminates in the relaxed fishing hamlet of Mal País.

  • Crystal clear Caribbean waters, Playa Manzanillo.

    Playa Manzanillo

    Mal País & Santa Teresa

    About 8km north of the Playa El Carmen intersection (past Playa Hermosa), Playa Manzanillo is a combination of sand and rock that’s best surfed when the…

  • Playa Hermosa

    Playa Hermosa

    Mal País & Santa Teresa

    Somewhere north of town, Playa Santa Teresa ends and Playa Hermosa starts. This gorgeous beach deserves its hermosa (beautiful) moniker and then some. It…

  • Playa Santa Teresa

    Playa Santa Teresa

    Mal País & Santa Teresa

    Playa Santa Teresa is a long, stunning beach that's famous for its fast and powerful beach break. The waves are pretty consistent and can be surfed at…

  • Playa El Carmen

    Playa El Carmen

    Mal País & Santa Teresa

    Playa El Carmen, downhill from the main T-intersection coming into town, is a good beach break that can be surfed anytime. The beach is wide and sandy and…

