Curvy mountain roads force travelers to slow their pace. Quaint and quirky agricultural towns invite leisurely detours to farmers markets and church processions, a refreshing break from the tourist-industrial complex on the coasts. But it's not all cows and coffee – world-class rapids, resplendent quetzals and close encounters with active volcanoes all show off the rich landscape in which Costa Rica's character is rooted.
Whitewater Kayak Novice Clinic
Overview of the DayThe day starts at our base, the Sarapiqui Outdoor Center, where we have changing rooms, showers, and bathrooms for your convenience. After checking in and signing the waiver, you will meet with your instructor to go over some of the skills that you will work on for the day. Your instructor will also help you choose the proper gear and select a kayak.After loading up the van, you will take a short ride to the entrance of the lower, calmer section of the Sarapiqui River. Your knowledgeable and friendly instructor will equip you with all necessary information to keep you safe on the river. Then you will head downstream, learning new skills and admiring the natural environment all around you. You will stop along the way for some fresh fruits.Once you reach the take-out for this section of river, you will load into the van and take a short ride back to the Sarapiqui Outdoor Center, where a BBQ lunch by the river will be waiting for you. Enjoy your lunch and then view the photos and videos of the day (available for purchase).In the 1-day clinic you will learn the basics: Choosing proper equipment and clothing Carrying a kayak Entering and exiting a kayak Proper body position Wet exit Self-rescue River safety The 2-day clinic focuses on: Essential flatwater strokes: forward, sweep, gliding, bow and stern draw, braces and maneuvers. Edging the kayak Eddy turns, peel outs, and ferries River reading and identifying hazards River running The 3-day clinic spends more time on the previous skills and introduces: Wave surfing Rolling The 4-day clinic gives you more practice time and by the end of the week, students can often: Run Class II rapids with confidence and finesse Play on Class II surf waves and holes with confidence Roll a kayak Scout and run Class III rapids Length of Tour: 8 Hours Tour Time: 8:30 AM Tour is available all year round.
Class III-IV Whitewater Rafting at Pacuare River from Turrialba
Before entering the river, guides will brief you, so you can familiarize yourself with the safety procedures along with the necessary commands and to ensure you an adventurous navigation downstream. After practicing. the excitement kicks up a notch as you enter the first rapids, “Iniciación”. You will quickly understand why some of the rapids have had their names, established such as Huacas, Dos Montañas, El Indio and Cimarrones. You’ll also stop along to way to hike up waterfalls located in hidden canyons and to better enjoy some of the wildlife along the way. Halfway through the tour there will be a stop at the base camp which is located on a river bend. Here you will have a tremendous view of the Pacuare and the surrounding mountains.The guides then will prepare a delicious meal for you while you rest and enjoy the various flora and fauna of this region. After lunch, you’ll continue your adventure down the river, braving more rapids and taking in the awesome surroundings. Tour ends on reaching the bridge in the town of Siquirres. This tour takes approximately 4 hours (on the river), with a lunch break during the course of the tripTransportation returns accordingly.
Safari Float Sarapiqui
Our will begin from our Sarapiqui Operations Center, in Chilamate, at 9.30 am. After getting settled with your lifejacket and paddle, we will be ready to enjoy the sights and sounds of the rainforest and the tranquil experience of slowly paddling downriver to not miss anything. Your local bilingual guide will point out detail of this unique landscape that you have never seen before. During the tour, there is a stop to rest to enjoy a snack with fruits and cookies. Once the tour has completed, you will take a delicious traditional Costa Rican lunch in our riverside facilities with tortilla and natural drink. Then, you will be ready to return to your hotel with amazing pictures and stories to tell. Don’t forget your camera and binoculars for this tour! This half-day activity has been specially designed for nature lovers, families, and people of all ages.
Ants Tour - Hormigas Town
With convenient facilities with roof, allowing us to enjoy a very different and unique way of the wonderful process of these insects. It can appreciate closely how the leaf-cutter ants cut the leaves with their jaws and move to the colony. During the tour, there is the opportuny to see how they grow fungus and surprisingly to see the real queen, normally in few cases almost impossible to see in the wildlife but with our system and colony is possible to see it. It´s very imprtant to mention the caste divisions and functions of these important insects. During one hour of learning about the society and model of the ants, their long way of transportation of the leaves, the importance of the queen and more, this amazing crossing through the life ants will marvelous to anyone. At Operation Center Aguas bravas in Chilamate, Sarapiquí, it find the Zompopas Ants Colony, between 9 am to 4 pm.
Night Tour at Cerro Coronel Biological Reserve
You will begin in the main building at Bota Bota Biological Field Station where the tour guide will give important safety information.Firstly, you will visit the main rainforest across big trees in a comfortable trail. Then, you will move to the border of the wetland near the Danta Lagoon to find some frogs and big insects. The tour takes 1 hour of night walking with a flashlight. We recommend to bring repellent and boots.You will find the nocturnal insects and tree frogs. You can probably see snakes. The trail is visited by Tapir and Ocelots, but it will depend of the route of this animal during that night. Monkeys and birds will also be present.
Sarapiqui River and Rain Forest Double Kayak Tour
The river kayak is considered one of the extreme sports most sought after by people who love adventure and extreme experiences. In addition to requiring the learning of the specific technique, it requires a lot of practice.To carry out a kayak tour, it is necessary that the interested party has experience, since, because of the specialized nature of the activity, it is not a tour for beginners. According to the person's experience, this will define the most recommended section for the tour.Before starting the tour, it is necessary that the person shows up at the base of operations of the company, to define the specialized equipment and the indicated kayak, according to the size of the person. In case that people do not have enough practice to descend in kayak, we have an alternative and it is to use the duckies, which are inflatable kayak's designed to cross sections of rapids. For this type of boat, the specific knowledge of river kayaking is not required, but if you have a little previous experience in rafting or any type of rowing, as well as a lot of willingness to experience a very exciting trip. The duckies can be of one person or two people, and if they require it they can be accompanied by a guide in the double duckie. In any of the options, there will always be a professional guide in each of the trips.