Whitewater Kayak Novice Clinic

Overview of the DayThe day starts at our base, the Sarapiqui Outdoor Center, where we have changing rooms, showers, and bathrooms for your convenience. After checking in and signing the waiver, you will meet with your instructor to go over some of the skills that you will work on for the day. Your instructor will also help you choose the proper gear and select a kayak.After loading up the van, you will take a short ride to the entrance of the lower, calmer section of the Sarapiqui River. Your knowledgeable and friendly instructor will equip you with all necessary information to keep you safe on the river. Then you will head downstream, learning new skills and admiring the natural environment all around you. You will stop along the way for some fresh fruits.Once you reach the take-out for this section of river, you will load into the van and take a short ride back to the Sarapiqui Outdoor Center, where a BBQ lunch by the river will be waiting for you. Enjoy your lunch and then view the photos and videos of the day (available for purchase).In the 1-day clinic you will learn the basics: Choosing proper equipment and clothing Carrying a kayak Entering and exiting a kayak Proper body position Wet exit Self-rescue River safety The 2-day clinic focuses on: Essential flatwater strokes: forward, sweep, gliding, bow and stern draw, braces and maneuvers. Edging the kayak Eddy turns, peel outs, and ferries River reading and identifying hazards River running The 3-day clinic spends more time on the previous skills and introduces: Wave surfing Rolling The 4-day clinic gives you more practice time and by the end of the week, students can often: Run Class II rapids with confidence and finesse Play on Class II surf waves and holes with confidence Roll a kayak Scout and run Class III rapids Length of Tour: 8 Hours Tour Time: 8:30 AM Tour is available all year round.