Welcome to Carate
If you make it all the way here, congratulations. A bone-rattling 45km south of Puerto Jiménez, this is where the dirt road rounds the peninsula and comes to an abrupt dead end. There's literally nothing more than an airstrip, a long strip of wild beach and a pulpería. Carate is not a destination in itself, but it is the southwestern gateway for anyone hiking into Sirena Ranger Station in Parque Nacional Corcovado.
A handful of well-designed wilderness lodges in the area make a good night’s rest for travelers heading to/from Corcovado or those in search of a quiet retreat surrounded by jungle. The ride from Puerto Jiménez to Carate is also its own adventure as the narrow, bumpy dirt road winds its way around dense rainforest, through gushing rivers and across windswept beaches. Birds and other wildlife are prolific along this stretch: keep your eyes peeled and hang on tight.