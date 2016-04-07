Welcome to Carate

If you make it all the way here, congratulations. A bone-rattling 45km south of Puerto Jiménez, this is where the dirt road rounds the peninsula and comes to an abrupt dead end. There's literally nothing more than an airstrip, a long strip of wild beach and a pulpería. Carate is not a destination in itself, but it is the southwestern gateway for anyone hiking into Sirena Ranger Station in Parque Nacional Corcovado.

