Wildebeests, zebras, giraffes and other African animals are right at home in the dry Guanacaste heat, as you can see at this private wildlife reserve. The safari tour allows you to get up close and personal with the (sort of) wild animals. Kayaking, ziplining and horseback riding are also on offer.

The park is in El Salto, about 11km south of town on the Interamericana, halfway to Bagaces.