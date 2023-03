Forming a cohesive unit with Palo Verde, the 26 sq m Lomas de Barbudal is an option for more off-the-beaten-track independent hiking. You can explore the tropical dry forest reserve on several different trails, including a hike along a river to a poza (watering hole) or a lovely waterfall. The turnoff from the Interamericana is 14km southeast of Liberia and 12km northwest of Bagaces.