This wild-animal shelter was started in the 1960s by the late Lilly Hagnauer, a Swiss environmentalist. It’s one of the largest shelters of its kind in Latin America, housing big cats including pumas, jaguars, ocelots, jaguarundis and margays, plus badgers, turtles, monkeys, peccaries, toucans and other birds that have been orphaned or injured. The ideal time to visit is between 2pm and 3pm, also known as feeding time. It’s located 4.5km north of Cañas on the Interamericana, near Corobicí.

The shelter is still operated by the Swiss family Hagnauer, who are local legends in Cañas. This is a labor of love. The shelter does not receive any government funding and relies on visitor admission and donations to survive. Volunteers are always welcomed, but you must make arrangements beforehand.