Sloths, frogs, snakes, butterflies and prolific birdlife inhabit the gorgeous grounds of this finca, worth a visit to see the methods of a working organic farm. It's located on a rather rough road a few kilometers southeast of the main highway.

Sometimes two or three tour buses come at once, making for a less intimate experience.

There are four comfortable cabins (including breakfast US$75 to US$110) on the grounds, as well as the decent farm-to-table Hummingbird Cafe.