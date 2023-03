With whitewashed walls and twin pillars flanking the front door, La Agonía typifies the Spanish colonial architecture that earned Liberia its 'White City' nickname. This is the city’s oldest church, built in 1825. There is supposedly an art and culture exhibit inside, but it’s difficult to say for sure, as the doors are usually locked tight.

Check at the house next door to the church for opening hours; if you can't go in, at least check out the massive yellow iguana statue in the park.