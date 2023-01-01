La Casona is the main edifice of the old Hacienda Santa Rosa. The battle of 1856 was fought around this building. There are wonderful displays detailing (in English and Spanish) the old gold-rush route, William Walker’s evil imperial plans and the 14-minute battle breakdown. There are also exhibits on the region’s natural history. La Casona is located near the park headquarters (both are about 7km from the park entrance) in the Sector Santa Rosa.

The original building was burned down in 2001 by poachers who were involved in another war, this one with park rangers. The rebuilt building has smoke alarms.

Two hiking trails leave from behind the museum.