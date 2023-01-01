Refugio Nacional de Vida Silvestre Bahía Junquillal

Northwestern Costa Rica

The quiet bay and beautiful protected beach at Refugio Nacional de Vida Silvestre Bahía Junquillal provide gentle swimming and snorkeling opportunities. It's a popular destination for Tico families on weekends and holidays. On a clear day, you’ll see Volcán Orosí in the distance. The refuge is administered from the ACG (Área de Conservación Guanacaste) park headquarters at Santa Rosa. There’s a ranger station here that’s in telephone and radio contact with Santa Rosa.

