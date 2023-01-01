The quiet bay and beautiful protected beach at Refugio Nacional de Vida Silvestre Bahía Junquillal provide gentle swimming and snorkeling opportunities. It's a popular destination for Tico families on weekends and holidays. On a clear day, you’ll see Volcán Orosí in the distance. The refuge is administered from the ACG (Área de Conservación Guanacaste) park headquarters at Santa Rosa. There’s a ranger station here that’s in telephone and radio contact with Santa Rosa.