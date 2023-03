Don’t cruise through La Cruz without stopping at this oddly shaped ‘tourist and cultural center’ on the western edge of town. You might stumble across an exhibit or a concert, but the main attraction is the jaw-dropping 180-degree view of Bahía Salinas. You can also peek into Nicaragua from here.

Note that opening hours can be inconsistent, and a longstanding cafe here closed in 2019. At the time of research, plans to build another were afoot.