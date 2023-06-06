Liberia

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Waterfall at Rincón de la Vieja Volcano in Guanacaste Province.

©Inspired By Maps/Shutterstock

Overview

The sunny rural capital of Guanacaste has long served as a transportation hub to Nicaragua, as well as being the standard-bearer of Costa Rica’s sabanero (cowboy) culture. Today, tourism is fast becoming a significant contributor to the economy. With an expanding international airport, Liberia is a safer and more chilled-out Costa Rican gateway than San José.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • La Agonía

    La Agonía

    Liberia

    With whitewashed walls and twin pillars flanking the front door, La Agonía typifies the Spanish colonial architecture that earned Liberia its 'White City'…

  • Ponderosa Adventure Park

    Ponderosa Adventure Park

    Liberia

    Wildebeests, zebras, giraffes and other African animals are right at home in the dry Guanacaste heat, as you can see at this private wildlife reserve. The…

  • Parque Central

    Parque Central

    Liberia

    The somewhat shady but not particularly picturesque Parque Central frames Iglesia Inmaculada Concepción de María. The park is also the seasonal hangout of…

  • Museo de Guanacaste

    Museo de Guanacaste

    Liberia

    The wheels of development grind slowly here in Liberia. The intention is that this historic building will no longer be just the former city jail or…

  • Sabanero Statue

    Sabanero Statue

    Liberia

    Near the entrance of town, this statue of a steely-eyed sabanero (cowboy), complete with an evocative poem by Rodolfo Salazar Solórzano, stands watch over…

  • La Gobernación

    La Gobernación

    Liberia

    This old municipal building is little more than a landmark in the center of town, but it occasionally hosts interesting exhibitions or live music…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Liberia

A couple takes a dip in the natural hot springs in Rincón de la Vieja in Costa Rica.

Beaches

In pursuit of pura vida: peaceful escapes in Costa Rica

May 29, 2019 • 5 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Liberia with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Liberia