©Inspired By Maps/Shutterstock
The sunny rural capital of Guanacaste has long served as a transportation hub to Nicaragua, as well as being the standard-bearer of Costa Rica’s sabanero (cowboy) culture. Today, tourism is fast becoming a significant contributor to the economy. With an expanding international airport, Liberia is a safer and more chilled-out Costa Rican gateway than San José.
With whitewashed walls and twin pillars flanking the front door, La Agonía typifies the Spanish colonial architecture that earned Liberia its 'White City'…
Wildebeests, zebras, giraffes and other African animals are right at home in the dry Guanacaste heat, as you can see at this private wildlife reserve. The…
The somewhat shady but not particularly picturesque Parque Central frames Iglesia Inmaculada Concepción de María. The park is also the seasonal hangout of…
The wheels of development grind slowly here in Liberia. The intention is that this historic building will no longer be just the former city jail or…
Near the entrance of town, this statue of a steely-eyed sabanero (cowboy), complete with an evocative poem by Rodolfo Salazar Solórzano, stands watch over…
This old municipal building is little more than a landmark in the center of town, but it occasionally hosts interesting exhibitions or live music…
Iglesia Inmaculada Concepción de María
There’s not much to see here, but the big white church is a useful landmark. It's opposite Parque Central.
