Full Day Nicaragua Tour

You will picked up from your hotel promptly and taken to Liberia, Costa Rica where you will eat hearty breakfast to start off the day. Then head to the Costa Rica/Nicaragua border. The guide will make it easy for you and will take care of all of the passport work. You will drive straight across the border and then head to your first destination.Catarina Volcano Outlook Point: Here you will enjoy an incredible view over the dormant volcano crater, Granada, and Lake Nicaragua. You will be allowed to walk around freely for a while before getting back in the bus and heading to the next stop.Masaya Artisan Market: Do some shopping for inexpensive souvenirs and experience the Nicaraguan life style before sitting down for a typical Nicaraguan lunch.Masaya Volcano: An active volcano where you will have the opportunity to stand right next to its crater and hear it rumbling and spewing of gases. An incredible, rare sight.Next stop: Granada! An old Colonial town near Lake Nicaragua. Stop at La Merced Church, considered one of the most beautiful buildings of Granada. It is flanked by a large tower that houses the church bells. You will ascend the stairs and reach the roof of the church. From here, you'll have a panoramic city view of Granada, Mombacho Volcano, and Nicaragua Lake with the islets. This is the perfect place to take pictures of the beautiful city and the surroundings.Your last stop is a one hour boat ride in Lake Nicaragua viewing the Nicarguan Islets around sunset. Your guide will stop by Monkey Island consisting only of monkeys that will come out and take food from your guide on the boat! You will then head back to Costa Rica, stopping on the way to pick up some snacks for the ride home.What to Bring: Sunscreen, Camera, Passport, Proof of flight out of Costa Rica, US Dollars to buy souvenirs