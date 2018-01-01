Welcome to Liberia
Most of the historic buildings in the town center are in need of a paint job (some locals dream of it becoming a historic district like Nicaragua's Granada), though the ‘White City’ is pleasant, with a good range of accommodations. Still, it’s largely a launch pad for exploring Rincón de la Vieja National Park and the beaches of the Península de Nicoya, rather than a destination in itself.
The area may be transformed by Discovery Costa Rica, a billion-dollar, 890-hectare theme park due to be built between 2018 and 2020.
Top experiences in Liberia
Liberia activities
Nicaragua: Catarina, Masaya Volcano, Granada from Guanacaste
After pickup from your hotel in Guanacaste, enjoy a typical Costa Rican breakfast at Rest Toro Negro (or similar) in Liberia, located in the northwest region of the country. Then, re-board your coach to cross the border into Nicaragua.First, stop at Catarina viewpoint, one of the highest hills surrounding the Apoyo Lagoon. Look out across the water to adjacent Lake Nicaragua and admire Mombacho Volcano, which borders the lake.Next, head to the Catarina Craft Market. It’s an interesting place to search for souvenirs, including textile and ceramic handicrafts along with goods made of leather and wood.Continue to Granada, established in 1524, and hop inside a volanta for a 45-minute horse-drawn carriage ride. Learn about the city’s colonial history and architecture as you pass the colorful homes and squares along the palm-lined streets. Pass attractions such as Parque Central, a central park popular with local residents, and admire the 12 stained-glass windows of Granada Cathedral, housed within its borders. Next, enjoy a leisurely a la carte lunch at Rest El Mariscazo (or similar) before heading to Masaya Volcano National Park, Nicaragua's first and largest National Park. You will be able to see the active volcano and the sulfuric smoke fumes spewing from its main crater, Santiago. You will have a chance to take pictures and enjoy the beautiful views of the whole area.Your tour ends with transport back to your hotel in Guanacaste, Costa Rica.
Full Day Nicaragua Tour
You will picked up from your hotel promptly and taken to Liberia, Costa Rica where you will eat hearty breakfast to start off the day. Then head to the Costa Rica/Nicaragua border. The guide will make it easy for you and will take care of all of the passport work. You will drive straight across the border and then head to your first destination.Catarina Volcano Outlook Point: Here you will enjoy an incredible view over the dormant volcano crater, Granada, and Lake Nicaragua. You will be allowed to walk around freely for a while before getting back in the bus and heading to the next stop.Masaya Artisan Market: Do some shopping for inexpensive souvenirs and experience the Nicaraguan life style before sitting down for a typical Nicaraguan lunch.Masaya Volcano: An active volcano where you will have the opportunity to stand right next to its crater and hear it rumbling and spewing of gases. An incredible, rare sight.Next stop: Granada! An old Colonial town near Lake Nicaragua. Stop at La Merced Church, considered one of the most beautiful buildings of Granada. It is flanked by a large tower that houses the church bells. You will ascend the stairs and reach the roof of the church. From here, you'll have a panoramic city view of Granada, Mombacho Volcano, and Nicaragua Lake with the islets. This is the perfect place to take pictures of the beautiful city and the surroundings.Your last stop is a one hour boat ride in Lake Nicaragua viewing the Nicarguan Islets around sunset. Your guide will stop by Monkey Island consisting only of monkeys that will come out and take food from your guide on the boat! You will then head back to Costa Rica, stopping on the way to pick up some snacks for the ride home.What to Bring: Sunscreen, Camera, Passport, Proof of flight out of Costa Rica, US Dollars to buy souvenirs
Rincon de la Vieja National Park Adventure Pass
Fill your day at Rincón de la Vieja with adventure and Costa Rica’s pure nature with the One Day Adventure Pass.Go at your own pace and choose what you want to do to fill your day. Buffet lunch in the restaurant (or picnic lunch) is included in the price.Tours in the National Park do not include the admission fee ($15/person). Please note that the National Park is closed on Mondays. The Waterfalls Canyoning Tour may be included in the One Day Adventure Pass for an extra charge of $25/person, to be paid direct.One Day Adventure Pass includes: Canyon Canopy Tour Río Negro Tubing Adventure Lunch Horseback Riding Río Negro Hot Springs
Private Transfer Service: Liberia Airport to Hotel or Lodging
Many visitors to Costa Rica make the mistake of underestimating driving distances, driving conditions and the amount of patience and perseverance required to navigate between destinations.Private transfers remove the hassle and stress of navigating on your own, while still being flexible with your travel schedule. The service can be customized to fit whatever your travel needs may be. It also allows more opportunities to enjoy the beautiful scenery and stretch out in the roomy interior, while letting your driver plot the best course.On your journey from the airport to your destination, you are given some free time to make a few stops which will give your group the opportunity to pose for photographs, take bathroom breaks, or enjoy a meal along the way.All our vehicles are fully insured and meet all government regulations and are comfortable recent models with air conditioning.
Nicaragua from Liberia: Granada, Lake Cruise, Masaya Volcano
After being picked up from your Liberia hotel, set out over the border to Nicaragua. The first stop of the day is in Granada, where you will enjoy a guided tour of the city, admiring its colonial architecture, historic churches, and beautiful cathedral. After some free time to explore and lunch (included) at a local restaurant, continue to the nearby Nicaragua Lake, a natural wonder just minutes from the city. Explore the lake's islands and soak up the scenery on a boat cruise, learning more about the region's unique volcanic topography. Continue to the Masaya Volcano National Park, where you can admire the Masaya Volcano and visit the Masaya handicraft market to shop for souvenirs. On return to Costa Rica, your tour ends with drop-off at your hotel.
White Water Rafting at the Tenorio River from Guan
Your tour begins with hotel pickup from your Guanacaste hotel. Meet your guide and drive to the Tenorio River. After a briefing and overview, start your adventure. The Tenorio River will test your courage with its Class III and IV rapids. You will travel down irregular and medium waves with complex maneuverings in fast rapids in the Class III section of the river. You will also experience intense and powerful but yet predictable waves as you travel down the Class IV section. The Tenorio River has everything on it. You can even find a 10 feet drop (class V), which is one of its kind (depends on the time of the year for it to run). This tour will surely grant you pure magic as you admire unsurpassed beauty, and stunning wildlife scenery. It is certainly a great outdoor adventure for those who enjoy some thrills. You will enjoy a delicious lunch after your adventure. At the end of the day, you will be dropped-off back at your hotel.